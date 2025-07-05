Alison Hammond's son spills interesting truth about his family

Alison Hammond's son, Aidan, has humorously shared that he used to escape to his grandmother's house whenever tensions rose between him and his famous mum.

The This Morning presenter, 50, and her 20-year-old son are set to appear together on the upcoming season of Celebrity Gogglebox, which premiers Friday night.

Aidan, born in 2005, is the son of Alison and her famous fiance Noureddine Boufaied. The couple parted ways in 2014 but continue to co-parent amicably.

Ahead of their debut on the show, Aidan opened up about their relationship and reflected on moments when they clashed.

Speaking on the Spin Justice podcast, he shared: 'When we were in the flat, she (his grandmother) had a house pretty much opposite us, so we could literally leave and run across the road.

'So when my mum was doing my head in, 'Id just go to my nan's. Aidan was referring to his late grandmother, Maria-Alison's mother-who breathed her last in January 2020 after battling lung and liver cancer.

Fondly remembering their close relationship, Aidan said, 'very, very close.'

'She's passed away now, but we were very close all the time-me, my mum and my nan-and that was kind of the little trio,' he added.

While Aidan and Alison are confirmed to appear throughout the new Gogglebox series, they'll also be joined in the premiere by Alison's rarely-seen sister, Sandra.

The mother-son duo reportedly caught the attention of producers following their appearance in the BBC Two travel series Florida Unpacked.

A TV insider told The Sun: 'Producers were impressed by the dynamic between Aidan and his mum on their new travel show, so wanted a piece of it for Celebrity Gogglebox.