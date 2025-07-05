Zayn Malik deteriorates rekindled relationship with Louis Tomlinson?

Zayn Malik drops teaser of first ever rap song 'Fuchsia Sea'

Zayn Malik has just teased his debut rap song titled, Fuchsia Sea.

He not just dropped the glimpse of the new track but also shared the lyrics of the song on his Instagram story.

The lyrics have grabbed massive attention online as he seemingly alluded the racism he faced during his time in One Direction.

But some fans speculate that he might be hinting towards the treatment of his bandmates with him.

The lyric of the song goes, “Rise and fall. I fight intimidation. Imagination lack across nation. Got my back against the wall. So much they think I got a brick fascination. Do you remember every conversation?”

“Cause I been conscious of every connotation. And while they concentrate on their elevation. I’ve got a round trip to the constellation. I’m a convert to the concert. And I did that for inflation.”

“Cause I worked hard in a white band. And they still laughed at the Asian. Left a blue mark on a white flag. Then used blood for the painting.”

Zayn, ever since his departure from the band, had a complexed relationship with the band members.

After Liam Payne’s death, he revived his bond with Louis Tomlinson as the two were spotted together after Malik’s concert.

Besides that, the duo now follow each other on Instagram. But some fans fear that these lyrics might weaken friendship with Tomlinson.