‘Titanic’ Door Debate: ‘Scary Movie’ star Regina Hall shares her bit

Regina Hall on ‘Titanic’ Door Debate

Regina Hall still finds herself baffled by one of cinema’s most debated moments, the ending of Titanic, where Jack freezes in the ocean while Rose rests on a floating plank.

While promoting her new partnership with Bounty, the Girls Trip actress couldn’t help but revisit the 1997 film’s emotional climax, where Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack sacrifices himself so Kate Winslet’s Rose can survive.

"She got up there and got comfortable enough to conk out," Hall, 54, jokes, as per PEOPLE.

"She woke up and was like, 'Damn, Jack!' It wasn't enough. She was sleeping so hard her voice couldn't wake up. Jack was gone!"

The debate over whether the plank could have held both Jack and Rose has lingered for years. For Hall, it’s a no-brainer, there was a better way.

"I was like, 'Rose, you were still in the middle of chaos!' " Hall says.

"I feel like if she was going to be on the door, at the very least, she should have stayed awake! She could have even lied on top of Jack and let him be on the door!"

Interestingly, the iconic plank wasn’t technically a door, but a carved piece of balsa wood modeled after a section of the Titanic’s first-class lounge entrance. That prop made headlines recently when it was sold for nearly one million dollars in 2024.

The scene has followed director James Cameron and stars Winslet and DiCaprio since Titanic first hit theaters.

During a 2024 panel for the film Lee, Winslet, now 49, admitted, “DiCaprio has probably ‘got PTSD’ from being asked about the viral door moment so many times.”

She even predicted it while appearing on the Australian talk show The Project, saying, “I thought, ‘He's busting out the Titanic question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.’ I absolutely knew it.”

Hall became a standout star through her unforgettable role in the Scary Movie film series, where her sharp comedic timing and bold energy made Brenda Meeks a fan favorite.