Disneyland closes Haunted Mansion on park's 70th anniversary

Disneyland 'Haunted Mansion' closes down for renovation

Disneyland is getting ready to temporarily close one of its most beloved attractions as part of its ongoing 70th anniversary celebrations.

As per PEOPLE, the Haunted Mansion ride will pause operations starting August 11, likely to begin its usual seasonal transformation.

Each year, the fan-favorite ride gets a festive makeover to become Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the attraction combines Halloween and winter holiday themes, and its seasonal look will stay in place through early 2026.

While Disneyland's official calendar lists the ride as closed through the end of August, the Daily Mail reports it will reopen to guests on August 22.

During this period, there are plenty of other highlights for Disneyland visitors to enjoy.

The Tapestry of Happiness projection show honours the park’s rich 70-year legacy with a heartfelt tribute to cherished memories.

Disneyland's Tapestry of Happiness

And for those who stay into the evening, the Paint the Night parade lights up the park with over a million colorful LEDs and favorite Disney characters.

Disneyland's Paint the Night parade lights

Guests returning to the It’s a Small World ride will also find some delightful new additions, adding a fresh twist to a classic experience.

Disneyland's It’s a Small World ride

Alongside these celebrations, Disneyland is also looking ahead. In June, the park announced it will begin construction on a new parking structure and transportation hub as part of a broader expansion plan.

That project, set to kick off in fall 2026, aims to enhance the arrival experience and includes exciting new additions, such as two fresh attractions for Avengers Campus, a Coco-themed ride, and an Avatar destination at Disney California Adventure Park.