Kate Middleton attends secret engagement after emotional health update

The Princess of Wales was photographed spending times with soldiers after shocking health update

Kate Middleton made an impromptu stop at a Parachute Regiment cultural celebration, where she met with paratroopers at their 2 Para Cultural Day event.

The Princess of Wales's engagement occurred after her candid admission about her health journey at Colchester Hospital's RHS Wellbeing Garden on July 2.

In the photos, shared by Support Our Paras, future queen Kate is seen meeting with paratroopers.

Princess Catherine - wearing the same tweed blazer, striped shirt and brown trousers from her earlier hospital engagement - appeared in good spirits as she cradled a small puppy whilst chatting with regiment members.

The 2 PARA Cultural Day serves as an occasion for paratroopers to celebrate the battalion's diverse cultural makeup.

After welcoming the Princess, Support Our Paras stated: "The 2 PARA Cultural Day is an opportunity for paratroopers to come together and celebrate the many cultural groups that make up the battalion."

It continued, "we were delighted to be able to talk about our work with those in attendance, which included HRH The Princess of Wales."

Kate holds numerous military appointments. In 2023, she was appointed Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel in Chief of the 1 Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby.

Kate also serves as Colonel of the Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets. These military connections complement her spontaneous engagement with the paratroopers.

However, it was a secret engagement as The Court Circular recorded Kate's official trip to Colchester Hospital but did not include her subsequent stop at the cultural celebration, making it an unofficial addition to her schedule.