Holly Willoughby brings laugh and looks in bold festival tee

Holly Willoughby has long been known for her impeccable festival fashion-and she did not disappoint this week.

The 44-year-old presenter embraced cheerful style in her latest Instagram post on Thursday, where she sported a cheeky slogan T-shirt that read: 'I hate margaritas-just kidding, can you imagine?'

Holly looked stunning in the white tee as she headed to the Soho House Festival, where she was joined by her sister Kelly and a group of friends. Adding to her breezy summer outfit, the former This Morning host paired the top with a purple tartan skirt, tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold jewellery, and the ultimate finishing touch-a margarita in hand.

This is not the first time Holly has served up standout festival style. Just last week, she turned heads at Glastonbury, showcasing off a series of gothic-inspired outfits, including a striking Rixo mini dress that had fans buzzing online.

The mother-of three looked radiant as she joined the crowds at Worthy Farm for a star-studded day that included a performance by the legendary Sir Rod Stewart.

Holly was seen with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, as the couple made the most of a weekend away without their children.

Her festival look featured a flowing teal Rixo dress with long sleeves, adding to her boho-chic aesthetic. Dan kept things simple and relaxed, pairing a white shirt with black sunglasses to stay cool under the Somerset sunshine.