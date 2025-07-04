Emma Roberts reveals her secret to effortless vacation hair

Emma Roberts has shared her go-to hair hack for vacations, and it's all about embracing the effortless, beachy look.

The 34-year-old actress revealed that she doesn't wash her hair while on vacation, instead opting for braids and dry shampoo.

The American Horror Story star recently dyed her hair "sunrise red" and was hesitant to wash it with resort products, fearing it would affect the color. "I've washed my hair when I've just dyed it and it's turned a crazy color," she told POPSUGAR.

"When I have blond hair it's turned yellow, and when I've had red hair it washes it all out."

To extend the life of her blowout, Roberts gets a professional blowout the day before she leaves for vacation. "I try to get a blowout the day before I leave for vacation, and then I will ride that blowout into the dry-shampoo end," she said.

She shared her two favorite dry shampoos, Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo.

The Scream Queens alum has no shame about using dry shampoo and jumping into the ocean. "I don't care, I just dry-shampoo and jump in the ocean," she said. "Nothing looks better than saltwater hair."

Roberts has sported a range of hair colors over the years, from her natural brunette to varying shades of blonde. Her sunrise red locks received lots of love on Instagram, with fellow redhead Madelaine Petsch commenting, "um you look so good omg."