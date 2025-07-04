Sean Diddy Combs' mom speaks out after rapper faces guilty charges

Sean Diddy's mom shares honest thoughts on son's unexpected sentence

Sean Diddy Combs' mom has finally spoken out on her son's sentencing for two guilty charges.

Diddy, 55, has been in custody since September 2024 and will be sentenced in October.

While his family has been supporting him throughout his trial, his mother said their wait is far from over. Speaking to The Daily Mail about her son's case, Janice said, "It hasn't been easy and it's not over yet. We're not making any plans (for a celebration) because it's too soon."

In addition, she added that she's trying to stay calm, saying, "I put all my faith in God; he's the only one. The rest of it is just noise and doesn't have anything to do with me."

For the unversed, hopes for Diddy's release on bond were dashed when the judge denied bail.

Judge Arun Subramanian said, "At trial, the defence conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships, saying 'it happened' in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane."

Despite all the drama surrounding his release, there's no clue as to when Diddy will finally be released from jail after spending nine months behind bars. While his attorneys are trying their best to get as minimal a sentence as possible.