John Cena, wife Shay Shariatzadeh enjoy romantic Wimbledon date

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh turned heads with their sweet courtside moment at Wimbledon on July 2.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2020, were spotted sharing a kiss while enjoying the match from the Royal Box at Centre Court, as photographed in snaps by E! News.

As they watched Carlos Alcaraz dominate Britain's Oliver Tarvet in the second round, the pair made their romance clear, showing just how close they remain nearly four years into their marriage.

Shay looked stylish in a blue-and-white striped sleeveless dress paired with white flats, while John kept it polished in a tan three-piece suit, adding a touch of flair with a blue checkered jacket.

The couple didn’t just enjoy the tennis and each other’s company, they also met up with fellow celebrities in the stands.

Photos from the event captured them chatting with Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Louis Partridge, sitting to one side, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on the other.

Olympic diver Tom Daly was seated just in front of them. At one point, they were also seen posing with John's Heads of State costar Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.