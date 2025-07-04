Raye confesses biggest red flag on stage in Poland

Raye, chart-topping British singer and songwriter behind hits like Escapism and Worth It, recently opened her heart out on stage at the Open’er Festival in Poland.

The 27-year-old singer revealed that she finds "toxic" people attractive.

She shared that there are all kinds of addictions in life and for her, it is getting attached to the wrong people. Even when she knows they are not right for her, something about them keeps pulling her in.

Speaking during the concert, Raye shared: "I believe addictions are part of the human experience.

"You can be addicted to a lot of things in life. You, you could be addicted to exercise - which is not me, but I'm very happy for those of you who decided to be addicted to exercise.

"You could be addicted to chocolate, cheese.

"Or you could be addicted to a human being. I find the toxic people to just be so addictive. You know, when you just can't tell that person 'No'.

"And then you have illegal addictions, no judgement, this is a safe space and for me, too.

"But I think, it's deemed unattractive as a woman to talk about this kind of addiction."

The Escapism hitmaker went through a tough time at the beginning of her career as she walked away from her record label Polydor after waiting years for them to release her debut album, which never happened.

And now, Raye feels proud to be an independent artist, finally creating the music she always dreamed of making.