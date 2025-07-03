Lizzo reveals how Beyonce helped her heal from depression

Lizzo has recently explained how Beyonce helped her heal from depression after bombshell sexual harassment lawsuits.

In a candid interview with Women’s Health, the About Damn Time crooner discussed her darkest days after being sued by three former dancers for sexual harassment in 2023.⁠

The singer felt “very paranoid and isolated” which is why she even “pushed everyone away”.

“I wasn’t even talking to my therapist… I wasn’t present. I wasn’t open. I wasn’t myself anymore,” mentioned the 37-year-old.

Lizzo admitted that it got to the point where “you get tired of living... It got to the point where I was like, ‘I could die.’”

However, the Truth Hurts hit-maker revealed she “never attempted to kill myself or thought about it”.

“If everyone hates you and thinks you're a terrible person, then what's the point?” she stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo credited Beyonce for pulling her out from depression and anxiety.

The Pink singer was nervous to attend the Renaissance Tour, but a shoutout from Beyonce and the support she felt from fans helper her begin to heal.⁠

“It made me feel like, wow, maybe I don't want to die. Life is worth living,” she continued.

Before concluding, Lizzo added, “That was the kick-starter to me being like, ‘Okay, Melissa, get yourself in gear and take your life back,’” added Lizzo, who called herself by her birth name.