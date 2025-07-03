Kesha reacts to ex boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bombshell verdict

Kesha reacted to the shocking split verdict of her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' seven-week long federal criminal trial.

Shortly after the disgraced music mogul was found guilty on two out of five counts and acquitted on three, the Die Young hitmaker took to her X account (formerly Twitter) to voice her support for Cassie Ventura.

"Cassie, I believe you," Kesha wrote on Wednesday, July 2. "I love you."

"Your strength is a beacon for every survivor," the Praying singer added to lend emotional support to Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against Combs alleging that he subjected her to a decade-long "cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking."

It is pertinent to note that the 38-year-old pop star went through a similar legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke.

Two years ago, Kesha, formerly stylised as Ke$ha, settled a nine-year legal dispute in which she accused Dr. Luke of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, as well as workplace discrimination, all of which he denied.

For the unversed, a verdict in Diddy's case has now been delivered after a trial that began on May 12 and included testimony from 34 witnesses.

Following are the charges brought against Combs and the corresponding verdicts:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy - NOT GUILTY

Count 2: Transportation to engage in prostitution - GUILTY

Count 3: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion - NOT GUILTY

Count 4: Transportation to engage in prostitution - GUILTY

Count 5: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion - NOT GUILTY