Dave Grohl, Jordyn Blum spotted on rare date months after child scandal

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum appeared together at the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, just months after the Foo Fighters frontman revealed he had welcomed a child outside of his marriage.

Looking comfortable and collected in the Royal Box on July 2, the duo matched the occasion with effortless style.

As per E! News Dave, 56, wore a tailored navy suit with sunglasses and kept his signature long hair tied back in a low bun.

Jordyn, 49, went for a soft yet polished look in a pastel pink power suit, adding a pop of color with a bold red bag. Cameras later caught them smiling as they exited the stadium together.

Dave Grohl, Jordyn Blum at 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London

Their outing marks a return to Wimbledon, where they were last seen together in July of the previous year.

That appearance came just two months before Dave publicly acknowledged fathering a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn.

“I’ve recently become a father to a baby born outside of my marriage,” Dave shared in a heartfelt Instagram post in September. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

While Grohl didn’t share any other details about the child or the circumstances, he made it clear that his commitment to his family remained strong.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he added. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all children involved as we move forward together.”

The couple, who wed in 2003, share three daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.