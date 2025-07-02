Buckingham Palace shares emotional update after Kate Middleton's surprise decision

King Charles office shares emotional update after Kate Middleton's surprise decision

Buckingham Palace has released heartfelt update about King Charles and Queen Camilla's latest move after Princess Kate's surprising decision.

The King and Queen held back tears as they paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by unveiling a surprise new memorial on Wednesday.

The royal family shared update on it's official Instagram account as the King and Queen stepped out in Edinburgh together for the unveiling of the stone, which is a simple black slate in the floor of St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.

The stone is engraved with the Scottish Crown and ER cypher. It also features the dates when the late monarch's coffin was at rest in the cathedral after her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022.

The Palace issued emotional statement along with Queen Elizabeth's iconic photos, writing: "Today, The King and Queen unveiled a Memorial Stone dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Her late Majesty’s deep affection for Scotland and its people was well-known, in particular her love of the Scottish Highlands."

The statement, which comes hours after Princess Kate surprising visit to cancer well-being centre at Colchester Hospital, continued: "St Giles’ Cathedral was the Queen’s final resting place in Scotland, and where thousands queued to pay their respects."

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, were the only royals present at the very short ceremony today, which has taken place on the second day of their “Royal Week”.

Earlier, the monarch and his wife Camilla were welcomed to a rainy Kirkcaldy for an event to mark the centenary of Kirkcaldy’s War Memorial, a cornerstone of local heritage.

The Royal Week is an annual tradition that sees Their Majesties spend a series of days in Scotland, in which they carry out various engagements around the country.

The week began yesterday with the historic Ceremony of The Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which sees the King formally welcomed to Edinburgh.