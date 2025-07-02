Katy Perry's breakup and legal fight collide in tough timing

Katy Perry is dealing with more than just a breakup-she's also gearing up for a major legal confrontation in Australia's High Court in the coming months.

The Dark Horse singer, 40, who has reportedly ended her engagement with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, is preparing to face a long-running trademark dispute involving Australian fashion designer Katie Perry.

High Court of Australia, the nation's highest judicial authority, has scheduled a hearing for September, 9 to address the battle over the name Katie Perry-a fashion label the designer registered back in 2008, as per DailyMail.

The designer who was born 'Katie Perry' but has also gone by the surnames 'Howell' and later 'Taylor', alleges that the singer's decision to brand merchandise with her name during her 2014 Australian tour violated her trademark and negatively impacted her business.

'My fashion label has been a dream of mine since I was eleven years old, the designer said. 'And now that dream that I have worked so far, since 2006, has been taken away.'

Katy Perry, born Katheryn Hudson, adopted Perry and her mother's maiden name as her stage name. Now, she finds herself facing personal and professional turmoil.

The singer is also said to have quietly separated from Orlando Bloom,48, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter, Daisey Dove.

Insiders claims that the couple has grown apart in recent months, with Orlando noticeably absent from Katy's recent public events, further fuelling speculation about their split.