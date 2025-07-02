Katy Perry tears up on stage after breakup from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split after almost 10 years together

Katy Perry got emotional during her first performance since her breakup from decade-long partner, Orlando Bloom.

Perry had tears rolling down her cheek as she sang her famous song, Firework during the Lifetimes tour stop at Adelaide, Australia.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker got overwhelmed and put her hand over her heart as she thanked the audience for staying beside her through thick and thin, Masala! reported.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” said the 40-year-old clearly referring to the highs and lows she has seen recently in her life including the backlash for her Blue Origin flight to space and her recent split from the Pirates of The Caribbean star.

Moreover, Russell Brand’s ex had a narrow escape Sunday during her concert in Adelaide.

As she was being lifted in a floating metal sphere, apparently the stage prop malfunctioned leaving her stuck in mid-air.

For the unversed, the 48-year-old had first met at the Golden Globes after-party following which they began dating in 2016.

The couple got engaged in 2019, and next year welcomed first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Reportedly, their breakup has been amicable, and their only focus is Daisy who is their ‘angel’.