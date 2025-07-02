Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom make honest admission about daughter Daisy

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry share their plans for Daisy after split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who share daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, reportedly parted ways for their daughter’s better future.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker and the actor, 48, had to make the tough choice for their 4-year-old daughter so that she doesn’t grow up witnessing tension between the parents.

“At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity,” an inside source told People Magazine on Tuesday, July 1.

They continued, “They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse.”

Speaking of the former couple’s co-parenting plans, the source added, “They want to keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together.”

This comes after Bloom and Perry called it quits last month after nearly a decade of dating. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had proposed the singer in 2019, and the couple welcomed their daughter a year later.

“It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life,” added the source.