Romeo Beckham sets internet ablaze with dad David's iconic hairstyle

Romeo Beckham takes internet by storm with his recent look

Romeo Beckham has set the internet ablaze by adopting his father David’s iconic 2000s hairstyle, shortly after Brooklyn celebrated his father-in-law’s birthday.

The 22-year-old model, who is the second son of Victoria and David Beckham, showcased his new look in a recent post.

On Tuesday, July 1, Romeo shared a photo of his newly-shaved head on his Instagram story.

In the image, he’s seen wearing a black Supreme tracksuit paired with tan shoes and sunglasses perched on his buzzcut while posing in an elevator.

Romeo’s new hairstyle reminded fans of the former footballer’s famous buzzcut from the early 2000s.

This comes after Brooklyn, 26, celebrated his father-in-law Nelson Peltz’s 83rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, gave followers a glimpse of the lavish celebration held over the weekend.

The photo dump included Brooklyn posing with the American actress’ brothers at the Peltz family’s massive house in Bedford, New York.

She captioned the post, “happy birthday dad! i am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father i could ever dream of. i love you more than i could ever begin to express - you’re the wind beneath my wings. i loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support.”

Notably, Brooklyn’s presence at his in-laws’ event came after he skipped his father’s 50th birthday celebration and other recent family gatherings.

For the unversed, the former Spice Girl and football legend have reportedly accepted the harsh reality about their estranged son after he was noticeably absent from recent family events.