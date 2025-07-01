Meryl Streep’s unexpected confession left Martin Short completely stunned

Martin Short couldn’t believe it when Meryl Streep told him she felt nervous on her first day filming Only Murders in the Building.

Martin plays Oliver Putnam in the show, while Meryl joins in season three as Loretta Durkin, his character’s love interest.

However, the actor was surprised to find out that she had the same first-day jitters he did, even with all her experience.

Getting candid on Sirius XM's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, he shared: "So, the first scene we shot in Only Murders was a scene where we're at the piano and we're kind of flirting a little bit.

"The first shot set up [panned over Meryl to me] so it's pressure on me.

"And then, we break down so that they can reverse the cameras and do her side,."

“We go into holding area and she just says, ”Okay, nerves to half.’ And I go, ‘Wait a second, I was nervous. You can’t be nervous.' "

Martin said it was just a coincidence that Meryl Streep was cast as his love interest on Only Murders in the Building, despite all the talk that something might be going on between them off-screen.

He earlier opened up to PEOPLE: "It's always interesting — show business relationships and spec.

"They already planned that I would have a theatrical experience and there would be a love interest.

"She just wanted to be on the show. She didn't know about [the love story]."