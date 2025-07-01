Matthew McConaughey, Emma Roberts slammed for ignoring A-list star

Matthew McConaughey, Emma Roberts receives backlash

Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts drew flak for an act that did not sit well with the netizens.

As per a viral TikTok video, the Interstellar star and the Nerve actress can be seen chatting with each other apparently ‘ignoring’ Gillian Anderson while attending Jacquemus Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend.

The video shared by the French fashion house showed the two in front row engrossed in having conversation while the two-time Golden Globe winner awkwardly looked straight and kept smiling.

Social media users were quick to notice and flood the comment section with expressions of disapproval.

One netizen wrote, “Poor Gillian is stuck next to Emma Roberts.”

“Matthew, why are you taking up so much space? Gillian barely fits,” a second internet user commented.

“Just my gurl Gillian casually looking at me with those googly eyes,” another social media user added humour to the uncomfortable situation.

However, other pictures from the event also went viral that show all of them posing for a picture with the Dazed and Confused actor leaning towards his wife Camila Alves sitting beside him.

The other pictures show that apparently the uncomfortable situation was only temporary.

The 56-year-old stunned everyone in black sleeveless turtleneck dress; the Crown actress wore oxblood red shoes and accessorized her look with a coordinating red purse.

The 55-year-old also looked handsome as he donned a buttonless cream blazer and black slacks.

The 34-year-old wore white tutu under a gray short-sleeved sweater.