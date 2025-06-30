Rihanna details about her music in upcoming ‘Smurfs’ movie

Rihanna has recently opened up about giving new music with her upcoming Smurfs movie.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, the Umbrella hit-maker reacted to getting back to music with her new movie.

“Oh Lord,” exclaimed the pop icon.

Interestingly, Rihanna has not only lent her voice to Smurfette, but she is also the producer and musical head of the project.

When a journalist also asked about James Cordon to the singer and shared how he found it “wild” singing with her because of inability to sing like her.

To which, Rihanna replied, “James can’t sing??? That was one of the biggest surprises of the whole thing… He can sing! He really is good.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress also revealed her experience working with director Chris Miller on the forthcoming project.

The Diamond crooner responded, “He was very open to my ideas or my perspective on things and he let me go back and redo stuff… Whatever I wanted to do music-wise…”

“It’s really easy to be inspired by the Smurfs,” she declared.

In a separate interview, Rihanna also shared her experience of being a part of the movie.

“It was invigorating and exciting for me to not only embody a character but also bring my musical life into the mix,” stated the 37-year-old.

Rihanna pointed out that she “worked with music producers and choreographers whose work” she admired.

“To put those two worlds together was a win-win for everyone. It pushed us all to challenge our artistry,” she added.

Meanwhile, Smurfs will release in theatres on July 18.