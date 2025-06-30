Victoria Beckham gets emotional after Brooklyn ‘reaches out’ in months

Victoria Beckham is happy now that Brooklyn has approached family

Victoria Beckham is feeling emotional now that Brooklyn has ‘reached out’ to the family.

The past few weeks had been tense for the matriarch seeing her eldest son drift apart from his family.

The news of the rift in the Beckhams family spread when the model and the photographer along with his wife Nicola Peltz snubbed David Beckham’s lavish 50th birthday celebrations.

After a long time of remaining distant from the family, the 26-year-old shared a heartwarming message for his paternal grandma that has touched the hearts of the fashion designer and the co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Victoria getting overwhelmed by her son's gesture posted on Instagram Story about what makes her happy.

She captioned the post as, "Family weekends make me happy!!! Love you @jackie.adams" hinting at the importance of staying together as a family.

For the unversed, Victoria’s recent post has come amid the time when the retired footballer recently got hospitalized for getting wrist surgery following excruciating pain.



