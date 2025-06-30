Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos wedding: Kids played crucial role

Lauren Sánchez kids role in her wedding with Jeff Bezos revealed

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding had a key role of the former news anchor’s kids in it.

The Amazon founder and Sánchez tied the knot June 27 in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

The TV presenter’s kids Nikko and Evan reportedly played an important role in their mother’s wedding with the billionaire.

The 24-year-old and the 19-year, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzales and ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, respectively, stood by her throughout her decision to marry Bezos.

In fact, Sánchez had both of them right by her side as she walked down the aisle to say her vows.

“Her two sons will walk her down the aisle,” Chloe Malle from Vogue shared after the media outlet interviewed Sánchez published June 27, also adding that she was “apologizing that she can’t help tearing up as she envisions it.”

Not only the sons, but also her teenage daughter Ella was her maid of honor who gave an overwhelming speech during the lavish ceremony.

“Ella’s original,” Lauren confessed to the outlet before she said ‘I Do’.

“She beats to her own drum. She had never had a fitting before, and she loved it. She’s going to look amazing. It has been the most fun dressing all the kids.”

For the unversed, the A-list celebs including Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and many more graced the festivities with their presence.