Harry Styles packs on PDA with mystery woman

Harry Styles appears to have found love again following his split from Escape Room actress Taylor Russell.

The former One Direction star was spotted getting cosy with a mystery woman at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 28.

Although the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker arrived at Worthy Farm in the early hours with a group of friends, he later caught everyone’s attention in the VIP area, packing on the PDA with an unidentified brunette.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the Fine Line singer singer was seen sharing a steamy make-out session with the mystery woman on the dance floor.

"Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together," a source told the outlet.

Onlookers claimed the As It Was singer initially arrived at the VIP section with friends before the woman joined him.

She purportedly kissed him on the cheek multiple times before he led her to the dance floor, where the "inseparable" duo shared a passionate and very public kiss.

This is the first time Harry has been spotted kissing someone publicly since his headline-making smooch with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo in March 2023, before getting linked to Taylor in June of the same year.

The Don't Worry Darling actor's new romance rumours continue to swirl after recently his growing interest in Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was revealed.

According to a close friend, "Harry’s been quietly obsessed with Sydney for a while. He thinks she’s insanely talented and absolutely gorgeous."