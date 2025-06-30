Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after Glastonbury performance

Gracie Abrams reflects on Glastonbury performance with heartfelt messege

Gracie Abrams savoured every bit of her experience performing at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival performance.

The That's So True crooner commemorated the performance with an emotional message and thanked her fans and supporters for making it all possible.

Abrams took to her Instagram and uploaded a carousel post featuring glimpses of her set.

She captioned the post, "Glastonbury just thank you so much. I will never ever stop pinching myself that we got to do this. all by @abbywaisler."

The 25-year-old stepped out in stunning deep burgundy ruffled gown with sheer sleeves and a matching headscarf.

Fans also took to X (formerly Twitter) applauding her performance.

"Gracie was amazing tonight !!!!" one wrote.

Another user added, "I'm so insanely proud of Gracie and all that she’s achieved with that’s so true a global hit."

Third commented, "Gracie’s breath control has come on leaps and bounds, genuinely amazing to see. She’s always been great but she’s come so far from previous performances, I love her."

"Gracie Abrams at #Glastonbury. F***ing unbelievable," A fourth exclaimed.

While one more said, "Unreal performance from Gracie at #Glastonbury."

Following Abrams's stellar performance, rapper Busta Rhymes with Loyle Carner wrapped up evening performances on The Other Stage. Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette, Biffy Clyro, and The 1975, entertained festival-goers on the Pyramid Stage.