Kim Kardashian pens emotional message for Lauren Sanchez after wedding

Kim Kardashian gushes about pal Lauren Sanchez’s wedding with Jeff Bezos

Kim Kardashian was filled with emotions at her friend Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice and poured her heart out in a message for her.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 28, and shared a heartfelt note along with the journalist’s behind-the-scenes pictures from her wedding shoot.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "What a beautiful bride you are. We all cried watching you walk down the [aisle] in pure bliss!"

The socialite shared more details into the wedding ceremony in the following Story, describing the forest where they got married as “magical.”

"But the love we all felt in the room is what we will never forget and why we all love and support you both so much. Forever rooting for the happiest couple! You deserve it all!," Kardashian wrote.

Sanchez took the vows with Jeff Bezos on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, in the ceremony attended by several A-lister celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Bill Gates and Brooks Nader.