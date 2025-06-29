Justin Bieber breaks silence on Hailey Relationship drama

Justin Bieber gave fans a little peek into how things are going between him and Hailey.

The 31-year-old singer, who has been acting a bit off lately and left people wondering what’s going on, popped up on Instagram Friday. He posted a bunch of personal photos, including sweet moments with the fashion icon and their 10-month-old son Jack Blues.

Justin, Hailey, and baby Jack seemed to be enjoying some peaceful family time as they spent the start of summer outdoors by a lake.

In the pictures the Peaches hitmaker shared on his new Instagram account, now called @lilbieber, Hailey was seen holding their son, carrying pickleball paddles, and walking beside a golf cart.

Even though Justin has been flooding his page with posts lately, reports continue to say that his marriage with Hailey is going through a tough time.

An insider recently told US Weekly, "Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he's going through."

"It's been really hard on her."

The source went on saying: "Family issues have clouded her success."

But judging by the Instagram photos Justin shared across several posts, seemingly he and Hailey are staying close.