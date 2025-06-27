Holly Willoughby breaks Glastonbury's eco rule with helicopter ride

Glastonbury Festival organisers have long maintained a strong commitment to minimising the event's environmental impact.

They have introduced several eco-friendly measures, including banning single-use plastic bottles, promoting the use of renewable energy, and advocating for greener travel alternatives.

Despite these efforts, regular attendee Holly Willoughby has come under fire for actions seen as contradicting the festival's green ethos.

The television personality was criticised by residents of Pilton, who noted an unprecedented number of helicopters flying VIPs from Battersea Helicopter in London to the festival grounds.

Willoughby, 44, and a former host This Morning, was photographed boarding a private helicopter for the journey reportedly costing £13,950. One local told the DailyMail that the surge in such flights goes against what Glastonbury stands for:

'Numerous VIP flights were not in the spirit of Glasto.

'Locals have noticed growing frustration over the raise in wealthy attendees opting for air travel:

'We have never seen this many coming into the festival, remarked one local. Its insane.

On Thursday there was a cluster of five, one after the other.' This backlash is not new. Following the 2024 festival, a resident living under the flight path shared their irritation:

'I live on the flight path for the private helicopters shuttling between Glastonbury and London and my God last weekend was like Apocalypse Now.'