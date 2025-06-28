SZA explains fears of performing in 'stadiums' as part of joint tour with Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Grand National Tour to conclude on December 10

SZA, who is all set to kickstart a joint tour with Kendrick Lamar, has unveiled the fears she has in her head while performing in stadiums.

The duo commenced their combined Grand National Tour in the US on April 19. Meanwhile, the European leg will begin from July 2.

The 35-year-old has recently revealed that she had doubts about her new venture as she feared that fans will only be interested in watching Lamar.

While having a chat with singer Chappell Roan for Interview Magazine, the Snooze vocalist said, "I've never been on a f**king stadium tour before. There's so much fear."

SZA felt that she might look smaller in crowd on the venue there is no top. “So where's the energy going to bounce off of? Am I going to be able to catch it and release it and flip it?"

The American singer and songwriter went on to say, "Everybody's going to see Kendrick. I don't even know if I have anything to show these people that's exciting and new.”

“But I'm just like, 'F*** it. I want to walk through the door. I want to see what happens in the uncertainty.' That's the true magic.”

The joint venture between SZA and Kendrick is going to conclude in Australia on December 10.