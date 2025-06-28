Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo excite fans with special duet: Watch

Ed Sheeran and Oliva Rodrigo stunned their fans with an unexpected duet performance of a mega hit track.

Rodrigo marked her biggest show in UK to date, by headlining the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park, an annual concert series in London.

The deja vu singer sent fans in frenzy when she invited the Sapphire hitmaker on stage and performed a duet of his 2011 hit song, The A Team.

Their fans, delighted and surprised, took to X (formerly Twitter) rallying around Rodrigo and Sheeran to release a rendition of the duet immediately.

One fan wrote, "Never know I needed to hear Olivia Rodrigo singing The A Team with Ed Sheeran until now and I am OBSESSED."

"Olivia just brought out Ed Sheeran WTFF," another enthused.

While one more added, "I need Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran version of The A Team on Spotify right now."

The Perfect singer also took to his Instagram where he shared a reel of them performing the duet.

In the caption he gushed about Rodrigo's talent and musical skills appreciating both of her albums, Sour and Guts, saying, "no skips for me, I’m a proper fan."

He then recalled the first time he met the musician during the rock and roll hall of fame in 2022, where they sat next to each other alongside Rodrigo's parents.

Sheeran then shared that he "Was gonna go watch the show anyway" however Rodrigo asked him to sing A Team with her onstage.

"That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege. Rock Glastonbury headline Sunday @oliviarodrigo , UK loves you x," he concluded the post.

Up next, Rodrigo will headline the Glastonbury Festival on June 29.