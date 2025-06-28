Victoria Beckham issues major health update on David Beckham: Watch

Victoria Beckham gave a big relief to David Beckham's fans by releasing a delightful video featuring the former England captain.

For the unversed, the renowned fashion designer released a fun small video clip featuring the love of her life looking at a basket full of vegetables.

The couple had a playful conversation as Victoria was heard saying, "So this weekend's vegetable content." She zoomed in and said, "Look - he's overperforming on the cucumber front."

David, who was wearing a sling to support his arm, was seen unamused whereas the mother-of-four was laughing in the background.

There are reports that the philanthropic, who recently received a knighthood from King Charles, underwent surgery to fix his wrist, which was broken during his football days.

The Mirror said, "It had been giving him problems recently and so he wanted to get it fixed."

It is important to note that David and Victoria Beckham have been making it to the headlines due to the alleged tensions with their firstborn, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.