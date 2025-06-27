David Beckham faces major setback after knighthood announcement

Victoria Beckham reveals concerning health update about David Beckham

David Beckham came across a health incident which left wife Victoria Beckham worries as she shared his new pictures from the hospital.

The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, June 27, and shared a photograph of the former football star lying on a hospital bed with a blue sling.

The Spice Girls alum wrote, “Get well soon daddy,” in the caption alongside a heart emoji.

David was seen with letters and friendship bracelets which read, “Get well soon” in another picture which appeared to be taken out of the hospital.

Although the couple didn’t share further details into his stay at the hospital, the retired athlete is reportedly recovering from a wrist injury.

This comes on the heels of a major announcement for David this month. The media personality is set to be knighted by King Charles, which will give him the title of Sir David Beckham, while his wife Victoria will be addressed as Lady Beckham.

"You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you," the fashion designer wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month.