‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor Rick Hurst dies at 79

Rick Hurst dies at 79

Rick Hurst, best known for bringing Deputy Cletus Hogg to life on the iconic 1980s series The Dukes of Hazzard, passed away on June 26, 2025.

He was 79 years old.

Hurst portrayed Cousin Boss Hogg's trusty yet bumbling cousin, Deputy Cletus Hogg, for three seasons, from 1980 to 1983.

He returned to the role for two reunion movies, The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! in 1997 and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood in 2000.

Other than Hazzard, his career spanned decades, including roles in The Karate Kid Part III, the sitcom Amanda’s alongside Bea Arthur, and appearances at fan events like Cooter's Place in Nashville and Gatlinburg.

A Texas native born in 1946, Hurst earned a BA from Tulane University and an MFA from Temple University. He built a steady career in film and television before wrapping up in 2016. He was also the proud father of actor Ryan Hurst and Collin Hurst, and was married to Shelly Weir.

His death was confirmed via a statement from Cooter's Place in Luray, Virginia, a theme park run by his former co‑star Ben Jones.

Remarkably, Hurst had attended Jones' retirement celebration there earlier this month and was scheduled for another appearance in July before his passing.