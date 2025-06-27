Keke Palmer reveals ONE thing she wants

Keke Palmer, multi-talented star known for her roles in Nope and True Jackson, recently got real about one thing she's been wanting.

The star revealed that she "would love" to have a kid.

Keke is single but says the thought of giving her son Leodis a sibling is always on her mind.

She was asked if she wants more children, she shared with People magazine: "I would love to. It's one of those things I think about all the time. It's like, when that's going to happen, if that's going to happen, how that's going to happen."

Even after their public split last year, Keke said things are much smoother with Darius now and she feels they’ve both “grown a lot.”

Talking about how the split inspired her new album, Just Keke - which she shared with her former partner first - she said: "I think we both have grown a lot.

"Life is funny that way. Sometimes things happen, and they teach you about yourself, good or bad, and then you have to decide what to do with it."