Kevin Costner fights back against harassment allegations

Kevin Costner’s lawyer has come out swinging after new sexual harassment allegations were made against the Hollywood star.

Devyn LaBella has taken legal action against Kevin Costner, claiming she was suddenly thrown into a disturbing and unexpected rape scene while filming Horizon Chapter 2 in May 2023.

She said the scene was never discussed, wasn’t in the script, and left her feeling shocked and completely unprepared.

However, Kevin's lawyer dismissed the sexual harassment allegation against the actor, calling it baseless and untrue.

The statement reads, "Ms. LaBella was doing a rehearsal on an Insert Shot for a scripted scene. There was no intimacy or anything sexual in the shot.

"There was tugging on a dress while she was fully clothed in a dress with long bloomers lying down next to a male actor."

Costner’s lawyer also said that after finishing the job, LaBella had actually thanked her supervisor and called the experience “wonderful,” raising questions about why she’s speaking out now.

The attorney continued, Singer continued: "Numerous witnesses have contradicted Ms. LaBella’s meritless claims.

"She herself texted her supervisor after she wrapped stating, 'Thank you for these wonderful weeks.'

"We look forward to the swift end of this specious lawsuit.'