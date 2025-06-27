Lorde gets in legal trouble as arrest threat looms

Lorde, Grammy-winning singer known for hits like Royals and Green Light, found herself in hot water with anti-terrorism police after chaos broke out in New York City.

The 28-year-old had planned to film a music video for her latest single in Washington Square Park.

But after she mentioned it on her Instagram Story, a massive crowd gathered at the location. Police were forced to shut down the scene due to safety concerns.

Anti-terrorism officers later issued Lorde a strong warning, stating she could face arrest if a similar situation occurs again.

While talking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the singer said: "We had the anti-terrorism unit being very intense, telling me if I stepped on the premises I would be arrested for riot incitement."

The Royals singer was unable to appear for several hours but later made it back to the park to finish filming under pressure.

She explained: "I came back later, they said, 'You can go out, you have one shot at it.'

"If people don't maybe know this, we were launching my first song for this album, but we were also shooting the music video, which would come out 24 hours later.

"So there was an edit that had to be gotten to very quickly.

"A lot of dominoes had to fall right for this to work. The NYPD was definitely a spanner."

After Lorde spoke out, police confirmed they stepped in because she didn’t have the required permits to gather fans at the park.