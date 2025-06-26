Future King William receives praise, gifts as he saves lives

Prince William receives special gift after bold statement

Prince William, who delivered a bold message about collective responsibility in tackling environmental challenges during London Climate Week, has received a special gift for his bold step to save lives.

The Prince of Wales continues his efforts to save the planet while promoting his Earthshot Prize.

Turning to her official X, formerly Twitter, royal commentator Rebecca English said: "Prince William is continuing his London Climate Action Week activities by attending a round-table meeting on ‘Nature’s Guardians’ - the role of indigenous peoples/local communities in protecting nature and achieving climate goals."

The commentator revealed: "He [William] was given gifts including a ‘tiger necklace’."

The Prince of Wales made emotional comments during a panel discussion at the event, highlighting the role of his Earthshot Prize in driving innovation and optimism in the environmental space.

The future King described the effort to save lives as a team game, saying: "Everything we want to do here starts with a team game," William said. "And the prize is just the pinnacle of the ability to showcase all the brilliant people around who are working in this space to better the planet, to better our futures, and to make life more sustainable in all walks of life."

William tried to convince people of their responsibilities: "It takes a village to raise a family. If you take that into the concept of a planet, it takes all of us who are living on this planet to raise that planet and look after it."