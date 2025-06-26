 
Thursday June 26, 2025
Chase Crawford reunites with Leighton Meester at Beyoncé concert

By TN Web Desk
June 26, 2025
Chase Crawford had an unexpected reunion with his Gossip Girl co-star and on-screen love interest, Leighton Meester.

As Crawford prepares for the final season of The Boy series, he reflected on the ground breaking success of his former co-stars had in previous years.

While praising Penn Badgley and Jess Szhor, he also revealed the sweet meet up with Meester at Beyoncé’s concert.

"I ended up at a Beyoncé concert, don't ask me how, but I was there with someone and [Leighton] ended up sitting right next to me," he explained.

"She's like, 'What are you doing here?' And it was so loud. We were trying to catch up. I was like, 'Look, we're going to lunch or something. We've got to actually catch up properly,'" Crawford recalled.

Two days after the concert run-in the old pals "went to a late breakfast and we ended up hanging out for three hours, catching up."

The Covenant actor while reflecting on the mini-reunion, told the outlet, "You realize as you get older, too, oh my God, these people were such a specific relationship."

"We went through this crazy thing together. It's a special thing in life to be able to reconnect now that we're all older and view it from a different lens from afar and so far removed," he added.

Crawford’s hit TV show The Boys final season is expected to premiere in 2026.