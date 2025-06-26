Chase Crawford reunites with Leighton Meester at Beyoncé concert

Chase Crawford had an unexpected reunion with his Gossip Girl co-star and on-screen love interest, Leighton Meester.

As Crawford prepares for the final season of The Boy series, he reflected on the ground breaking success of his former co-stars had in previous years.

While praising Penn Badgley and Jess Szhor, he also revealed the sweet meet up with Meester at Beyoncé’s concert.

"I ended up at a Beyoncé concert, don't ask me how, but I was there with someone and [Leighton] ended up sitting right next to me," he explained.

"She's like, 'What are you doing here?' And it was so loud. We were trying to catch up. I was like, 'Look, we're going to lunch or something. We've got to actually catch up properly,'" Crawford recalled.

Two days after the concert run-in the old pals "went to a late breakfast and we ended up hanging out for three hours, catching up."

The Covenant actor while reflecting on the mini-reunion, told the outlet, "You realize as you get older, too, oh my God, these people were such a specific relationship."

"We went through this crazy thing together. It's a special thing in life to be able to reconnect now that we're all older and view it from a different lens from afar and so far removed," he added.

Crawford’s hit TV show The Boys final season is expected to premiere in 2026.