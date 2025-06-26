Travis Kelce shares feelings for Taylor Swift's surprise TEU performance

Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift’s surprise performance: ‘so in love’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are giving fans major “love goals,” after their recent back to back public appearances.

The 35-year-old NFL star is not shy to publicly confess his love for the pop superstar as he gave her a loving shoutout on social media.

When the official NFL Instagram account shared a picture of Swift on the stage from her surprise performance, Kelce sent love through the comments.

“Turn me up Tay Tay!!!,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrote, sparking an emotional reaction among fans.

“Gonna need 5-7 business days to recover from seeing this comment,” one Swiftie wrote, while another exclaimed, “y’all are goals.”

A third chimed in, “bro is so in love,” while one noted, “I literally listened to So High School and the Alchemy on the way home from work because of this post,” referring to the Grammy winner’s songs inspired by Kelce.

This comes after Swift took the audience by surprise at the Tight End University event in Nashville, as she appeared on stage and gave a spontaneous performance of her 2014 hit, Shake It Off.

Multiple fan-posted videos captured the athlete’s sweet reaction to Swift’s performance as he danced and clapped all throughout the song.