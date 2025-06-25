BTS ARMY documentary ‘Forever We Are Young’ serves up new treat for fans

The BTS ARMY–focused documentary Forever We Are Young has delivered major news for fans.

The upcoming film centers on the devoted fanbase behind global superstars BTS, featuring members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V, highlights the crucial role ARMY has played in the group’s meteoric rise.

Forever We Are Young is officially set for a theatrical release on July 30, as confirmed by multiple news outlets including The Hollywood Reporter.

While BTS stars have delighted fans with surprise appearances over the period and shower love on them, Forever We Are Young marks a full-length tribute from the BTS community to the ARMY, acknowledging their powerful influence on the band’s legacy.

"There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS," said co-directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn in a joint statement. "We’re excited for audiences to go on an emotional journey and meet a fandom that made us laugh, cry, and think."

The documentary showcases ARMY in all its depth and diversity, from fans attending ReactorCon in Lewisville, Texas, to a dance instructor in Seoul specialising in BTS choreography.

It also explores the fandom’s long-standing support dating back to BTS’s 2013 debut.

"Forever We Are Young dives into the passionate fandom that catapulted 21st-century pop icons BTS into a global household name," the official synopsis reads. "Defying stereotypes of pop fans as screaming teen girls, ARMY is an intergenerational, culturally savvy, and socially active movement that is as diverse as the world itself."

The film premiered earlier this year at SXSW in Austin and is now headed to the big screen.