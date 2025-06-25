Elton John's anniversary message to Brooklyn sparks Beckham family tension

Elton John and David furnish have made their loyalties clear amid the growing tension within the Beckham family.

Although the legendary musician and his husband have shared a close friendship with David and Victoria for over three decades, Sir Elton has made a surprising gesture of support for his godson Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

On Monday, Brooklyn celebrated the fifth anniversary of his proposal to Nicola by posting a heartfelt tribute to her, calling it to the 'best decision ever.'

Notably absent from the comments were any public reactions from his parents-but one of the top responses came from none other than Sir Elton himself, who tagged the couple and wrote: 'Happy Anniversary to the sweetest, most loving couple.'

David Furnish also added his own warm message, commenting: 'Happy Anniversary to the gorgeous couple.'

This public endorsements by Sir Elton and his husband is likely to raise eyebrows, given the depth of their long-standing friendship with David and Victoria Beckham.

Although, Elton was originally scheduled to perform at David and Victoria's 1999 wedding, a heart attack prevented him from appearing.

He later made up for it by singing at one of the Beckham children's christenings. In recent weeks, David and Victoria have extended olive branches to Brooklyn through social media, including tagging him in their Father's Day posts-perhaps a sign of reconciliation in progress.