Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party together after Wembley Stadium show

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner after Wembley gig

Dua Lipa had plenty to celebrate after achieving a major career milestone. The 29-year-old pop star played to a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium over the weekend, fulfilling what she described as a lifelong dream. After her electrifying performance, she partied into the night with her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, 35.

The couple, who got engaged in December after a year of dating, were all smiles on the dancefloor. In photos shared on Instagram, Dua wrapped her arms around Turner as they celebrated, while Turner affectionately held her close during the festivities.

The singer gave fans a glimpse of the night’s fun with behind-the-scenes pictures from the exclusive after party at White City House in West London.

In one snap, Dua can be seen beaming as she poses with friends in a sheer black dress, clearly still on a high from the concert.

“Somehow managed to keep on dancing... adrenaline is one hell of a drug,” she captioned the post.

Dua’s performance at Wembley was a significant moment in her journey. Reflecting on the night, she shared her gratitude with the audience.

“Wembley, thank you. It is something I’ve dreamt of my whole life, and all day I have been feeling so much love and gratitude to be here with you guys,” she told the 70,000 fans in attendance, as per The Sun.

“It is just surreal. It feels like such a journey, but also like everything has happened so quickly. I want to thank you for believing in me and trusting me, dancing with me, singing with me — and allowing me to wake up every single morning to do what I love to do. Looking out and seeing all you guys means the absolute world to me.”

During the show, Dua stunned the crowd in a white Valentino sheer lace catsuit. She reflected on how far she’s come since first performing in London a decade ago to an audience of just 350 people.

“It has been ten years since our first London show and I just dreamt of a night like this,” she said. Her Wembley gig was part of her Radical Optimism tour, which has taken her to sold-out venues across the globe.