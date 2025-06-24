Amber Heard lands 'groundbreaking' role after long hiatus

Amber Heard stars in upcoming play 'Spirit of the People' after career break

Amber Heard is set to star in the upcoming play Spirit of the People shortly after welcoming her twins.

The 39-year-old actress, who has faced a tumultuous period in her career following her highly publicized defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, is making a comeback after a brief hiatus.

Heard hasn't worked on any major TV or film projects since 2022, but she's now gearing up to take on a new role in the play alongside talented artists Brandon Flynn and Lío Mehiel.

The production, written by renowned playwright Jeremy O. Harris, is part of the 2025 Williamstown Theatre Festival and is directed by Katina Medina Mora.

Variety announced Heard's role in the play on June 23, revealing she's joining an ensemble cast.

The outlet confirmed, "Amber Heard, Brandon Flynn and Lío Mehiel have joined the ensemble cast of the world premiere production of Jeremy O. Harris' Spirit of the People.

"Directed by Katina Medina Mora, Spirit of the People is being presented as part of the 2025 Williamstown Theatre Festival."

This development comes hot on the heels of Heard's Mother's Day announcement about the arrival of her twins on May 11, 2025.