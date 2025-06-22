Tom Brady opens up about how kids reacted to his brutal roast

Tom Brady reveals his kids’ reaction to seeing him get trolled

Tom Brady has a thick skin when it comes to jokes about himself, but his kids don’t share the same attitude.

The 47-year-old retired athlete, who got ruthlessly roasted at Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time, shared that the special was hard on his kids.

While the NFL star had a “great time,” he shared at Fanatics Fest in New York City with Kevin Hart, that “it hurts their feelings.”

“When people make fun of me, I actually love it because it makes me feel like they're comfortable enough with me to make fun of myself, and they make fun of me, which gives me permission to make fun of them,” he said.

However, he continued, “The only thing that was hard for me was I have kids that, you know, it hurts their feelings. And I think when you're a parent and — I didn't think about those things, and I learned a lesson.”

Brady shares three kids, including son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, who was also the subject of some of the jokes.

During the show, Brady was trolled about his divorce and his decision to "unretire" and play one final, unsuccessful season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hart also made fun of Brady’s now-ex-wife Bundchen's boyfriend Joaquim Valente.