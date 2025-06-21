Avril Lavigne delights Taylor Swift fans on The Greatest Hits tour

Avril Lavigne pays tribute to Taylor Swift during ongoing tour

Avril Lavigne celebrated Taylor Swift’s music during her Greatest Hits Tour by singing a cover of the pop superstar’s hit song, Love Story.

The 40-year-old songstress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself singing the 2008 hit track.

The Sk8er Boi hitmaker wrote, "On a balcony in summer air @taylorswift," in the caption on Wednesday, June 18.

Lavigne was seen sitting on a stool and playing guitar as she began the song, referring to the 14-time-Grammy winner as "an artist we all love.

The Girlfriend singer urged her audience to sing along and the crowd started screaming the lyrics louder when she got to the chorus.

Swifties flocked to the singer’s comments and expressed their excitement at hearing the cover, with one fan writing, “We need an Avril Lavigne Ft Taylor Swift!”

Another wrote, “AVRIL AND TAYLOR ARE EVERYTHING TO ME,” and “We need a colab with @taylorswift,” chimed in a third.

"This is the best cover you could think of," exclaimed another.

Lavigne is currently on her Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour. The singer also released an album of the same name to accompany the tour, last year. “Can’t do a greatest hits tour without a greatest hits album!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.