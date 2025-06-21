Lizzo, SZA light up stage with surprising mixtape drop

Lizzo and SZA quietly dropped a surprise track together as part of a new mixtape, sending shockwaves among their fans.

The two have stayed close friends since they first met in 2013 and have been giving fans little peeks into their time in the studio.

SZA recently teased their new project in an Instagram Story and wrote: “Working on a guest star for bookie Lizzo’s new mixtape [heart emoji].”

Their friendship grew over the years through laid-back hangouts and time spent together on tour. In a 2023 chat with UPROXX, SZA looked back on their bond and said: “We kept talking and hanging out. The other day, I went over to her house... she gave me a muumuu, and we just laid in the yard... this is what the f*** friendship is about.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has wrapped up her fifth studio album Love in Real Life. She shared the news on Instagram, writing “ALBUM IS DONE YALL” and revealed she finished it on the same day she had an emergency root canal. She also confirmed she would be appearing on Saturday Night Live.