Anthony Ramos slams Madonna for awkward interaction

Madonna and Anthony Ramos crossed paths on Broadway

Anthony Ramos had Madonna sitting in the audience during his Hamilton days, but it wasn’t very exciting.

The 31-year-old actor recalled that the songstress didn’t seem very thrilled by his performance as she seemed to be distracted the whole time.

During his latest appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, on Thursday, June 19, Ramos was asked, “Who was the most terrifying celebrity to spot in the audience during your Hamilton days?”

The Twisters star answered, “The most terrifying was Madonna with her iPad in her face.”

He continued, “She was like this the whole time,” he imitated looking down at a tablet.

“I was like, ‘Damn, shorty.’ I’m like, ‘If you not enjoying it that much, you know the door’s right there. You ain’t got to stay here,’” he said.

Ramos played the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, the son of the titular character played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in the off-Broadway show when it launched in January 2015.

Reflecting on his work in the show, Ramos said, “Hamilton changed my life,” at Good Morning America earlier this week. “It was probably one of the biggest moments of my life, not just my career. It was incredible.”