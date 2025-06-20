Summer House: Who is the third star to leave the show?

Third Summer House actor exits the show

Summer House has already seen the departure of Paige DeSorbo and Lexi Wood.

Another actor has announced that he is exiting the show after season 9 leaving the fans upset.

It is Imrul Hassan who worked and made his mark in just one season that he appeared and now he has made his mind to bid farewell to the Bravo series.

The actor made the shocking revelation June 18 as he took to Instagram Stories to share the news.

"I've decided not to return for another season of Summer House — I know, shocking!" Hassan shared with fans the bombshell news. "It was an incredible opportunity and I truly had a lot of fun."

The Bangladesh native expressed gratitude that he had the resources 'to bring attention to and raise funds for the English Schools for Generational Change charity'.

"I won't drag this out, but I want to say thank you all for your support — and for supporting my foundation as well," Hassan continued the caption. "A special shoutout to my castmates for their generous donations and for helping spread the word."

Recounting his pleasant experience on the show, he signed off with a recommendation and also expressed love to his fans.