Halsey jumps in action to save cameraman during Pittsburgh concert

Halsey experiences major mishap mid show

Closer hitmaker Halsey saves the life of a videographer during her concert.

On June 14, the 30-year-old performed a show in Pittsburgh, where she noticed a camera operative guy heading towards the pyrotechnics.

Halsey witnessed that the videographer was completely unaware of the upcoming pyrotechnics even though she tried to give him a subtle hint.

She then made a drastic move to save the man from burning. While she was singing Without Me, the American singer screamed “get out of the way” to the video guy, but he failed to pick up her cue.

Halsey then jumped up and rushed to the man’s side and pushed him aside before the flames shot out. She then told him, “There’s pyro coming! Move.”

After saving the man from burning, the Gasoline singer ran back to the center of the stage to continue her performance.

This is not the first time that Halsey has faced a mishap on stage during a show.

Back in 2021, everything stopped working suddenly in the middle of the concert. She then had to start the show all over again.