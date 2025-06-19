Bad Bunny slams raids in Puerto Rico, sparking widespread support

Bad Bunny is speaking out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after witnessing an arrest in Puerto Rico.

He shared a video of the incident on his Instagram Story, criticising the actions of the officers on Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina.

"Those motherf***ers are in these cars, RAV-4s," the singer said in Spanish over the footage. "They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of bitches, instead of letting the people alone and working."

The ICE operation in Puerto Rico is part of a larger crackdown on alleged immigration violations ordered by President Donald Trump's administration.

Over 500 people have been detained in Puerto Rico, with nearly three-quarters of those arrested being from the Dominican Republic. Protests have erupted across the nation, including in New York and Los Angeles, against the ICE raids.

In response to the protests in Los Angeles, Trump deployed California's National Guard to quell the demonstrations.

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom pushed back, formally requesting that the Trump Administration rescind their deployment of troops in Los Angeles County and return them to his command.

The case is currently making its way through the courts.

Shakira, the Colombian-born singer, has also spoken out against Trump's aggressive immigration policies. "It’s painful to see," she told BBC News.

"Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane."